Union Pacific railroad to consolidate Wichita operation

Union Pacific railroad will consolidate its Wichita operations into three other units beginning May 1.
The Omaha-based company said the action will mean reassigning three management jobs to other locations in the company. It’s not expected to affect the bulk of the company’s workers assigned to the Wichita Service Unit.
“It’s all pretty consistent,” Union Pacfic spokeswoman Calli Hite said Tuesday. “It’s just going to be internally managed differently.”
The Wichita unit is responsible for 1,200 miles of track in Kansas, and parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Those responsibilities will be shifted to service units in Kansas City; Little Rock, Ark.; and Fort Worth, Texas, Hite said.
At the Wichita unit’s headquarters at 2645 New York — northwest of Interstate 135 and 21st Street North — workers service and repair rail cars, refuel locomotives and move freight cars around the yard by way of remote-controlled locomotives. There are also crews in Wichita who repair and replace track, signals and other safety equipment.
