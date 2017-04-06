Union claims small victory in effort to organize T-Mobile centers

An administrative law judge ruled this week in favor of a union trying to organized T-Mobile’s call centers in Wichita and elsewhere.
The Communications Workers of America complained to the National Labor Relations Board that T-Mobile improperly used a structure within the call centers called T-Voice, used by employees to handle customer complaints, to also handle employee complaints about their workplace.
This occurred at the same time the union was trying to organize the call centers. The union has been trying to organize the call centers since 2009.
The judge ordered the company to stop using T-Voice as an employee representative.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments