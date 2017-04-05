Business notebook (April 6, 2017)

Open
Santo Law Office has opened at the Omni Business Center, 111 S. Whittier. Lawyer Frank Santo opened the office after moving to Wichita from Pasadena, Calif., where he was a partner in the law firm of Lagerlof, Senecal, Gosney & Kruse. Santo practices in the areas of business and corporate law, litigation, intellectual property and alternative dispute resolution. The phone number is 316-689-4245. The website is www.santolaw.com.
New service
Nies Homes has purchased virtual reality, 3-D software and hardware for its custom home design process. The phone number is 316-684-0161.
Charity
AT&T is underwriting a text-to-give campaign to donate to the Kansas State Firefighters Association, which will use the donations for training and equipment purchases for the state’s rural fire departments following recent wildfires that burned more than 650,000 acres in Kansas. AT&T said all major wireless carriers are participating in the campaign. Donations in the amount of $10 can be made by texting WILDFIRES to 80077.
