Lowe’s looking to fill seasonal jobs in Wichita

The Lowe’s home improvement store in west Wichita plans to hold an open house on Friday while also seeking to fill seasonal jobs.
The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 333 S. Ridge.
The company said in an e-mail it is looking to fill seasonal jobs as cashiers, assemblers, customer service associates and loaders. It will conduct on-site interviews during the open house.
Lowe’s said in 2016 nearly half of its seasonal employees became part- and full-time employees.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments