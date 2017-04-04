East-side sports facility developer sues partner, city of Wichita

GoodSports, the company originally named to build a large sports facility at K-96 and Greenwich, is suing the project’s master developer and the city of Wichita.
The nearly 150,000-square-foot Sports Forum, which opened in December 2015, is the center of the larger Greenwich Place retail and hotel complex.
The master developer for the project, Wichita Destination Developers, brought in GoodSports to build the centerpiece of a large publicly supported retail/hotel project. The city ultimately terminated GoodSports, saying the company didn’t perform according to the contract, and the master developers brought in another facility developer.
In the suit, filed in March, GoodSports claims that Wichita Destination Developers improperly demanded money from GoodSports, and that the city made demands for the building beyond the requirements of the developers agreement.
