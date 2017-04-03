Conagra recalls Hunt’s chili kits over salmonella concerns

1:01 Tour downtown's Douglas development, which is now partly open Pause

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown

0:46 School cams catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

2:11 Two injured in double shooting near Valley Center

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC

1:49 Pelicans in Missouri? Just a short drive north of KC

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds