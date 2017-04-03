Longtime advocate of international business in Wichita dies

1:01 Tour downtown's Douglas development, which is now partly open Pause

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown

1:10 Happy to call Wichita home

2:47 Cargill announces protein headquarters will stay in Wichita

0:46 School cams catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

2:11 Two injured in double shooting near Valley Center

1:49 Pelicans in Missouri? Just a short drive north of KC

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC