April 3, 2017 10:28 AM

Longtime advocate of international business in Wichita dies

By Dan Voorhis

Dharma deSilva – teacher, scholar and tireless advocate for global trade and business education – died Saturday in Wichita. He was 83 years old.

The deSilva family is planning a celebration of his life on April 15. Details are pending.

Mr. deSilva, a native of Sri Lanka who joined the Wichita State University faculty in 1975, was director of the Center for International Business Advancement; Rudd Foundation Distinguished Fellow; professor of International Business, and chair of the World Trade Council of Wichita, which he co-founded in 1976.

He fostered connections between local business leaders and ambassadors and consul generals through regular events, as well as taught seminars and classes.

