Serial entrepreneur to reveal key lessons learned

Jeff Lange, founder of Red Guard and a serial entrepreneur, will speak at the next Startup Grind.
The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Lux, 120 E. First St. The cost is $10.
At Startup Grind, successful entrepreneurs talk about how they succeeded and failed, and what they learned along the way.
Lange has sold real estate as Lange Real Estate since 1981, and has a broad number of real estate investments. He formed A Box 4 U in 1998 to make portable construction offices, but added blast-resistent offices made from steel shipping containers after a refinery explosion in Texas in 2005.
After the company took off with the boom in oil and gas production, he changed the name to Red Guard in 2014.
He has also developed new concepts in business finance and storage units and is developing the Iron Horse Manufacturing Park at Seneca and MacArthur.
