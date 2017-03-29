WSU technology to help build ‘factory of the future’

Wichita State University has agreed to provide use of its new 3DExperience Center to Boston Consulting Group, one of the world’s leading management consulting firms, in a move that could connect the university to world-leading manufacturers, according to a news release from WSU.
Boston Consulting is a leading thinker on how to create the factory of the future through its Innovation Center for Operations, a network of model factories. The center’s visualization technology would allow Boston Consulting clients to experiment and assess advanced manufacturing technologies, such as collaborative robots, 3-D printing, augmented reality, and big data and analytics, known as “Industry 4.0.”
The center will open on campus in the Experiential Engineering Building on April 27.
One of the side effects of the deal would be to link WSU – and its efforts to become a leader in advanced technology research – with Boston Consulting and its clients.
“The partnership will allow us to create connections with organizations and industries that we haven’t in the past,” John Tomblin, WSU vice president of research and technology transfer, said in a statement. “It will extend our reach and increase the exposure of the 3DExperience Center and other university resources while at the same time promoting Wichita as a hub for technology and advanced manufacturing.”
