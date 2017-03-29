Business notebook (March 30, 2017)

Grand opening
Wichita Auto Plaza will have a grand opening on April 1. The used car dealership at 5927 E. Kellogg is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The phone numbers are 316-260-8777 or 316-831-7581.
Expanding
Wichita-based Premier Living by Warden adult care homes is expanding into Butler County with an eight-bed home under construction in Towanda. Completion is expected in May. McCollom Construction is the contractor. Premier Living currently has two locations in west Wichita, a 12-bed home and a four-bed home.
Recognized
Via Christi Regional Burn Center received reverification as both an adult and pediatric burn center following reviews by the American Burn Association and the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.
The Web Marketing Association has named “Eisenhower AIR” Best Travel Online Newsletter in its 2017 Internet Advertising Competition. Greteman Group produces the online publication for Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. The group also earned recognition for its Wings in the Wind initiative, named as one of 101 winning designs in the HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards.
RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels franchisees Tim Daniel and Geron Vail were recognized with the company’s Best New Franchise Award. Daniel and Vail’s Wichita stores are at 101 S. West St. and 5010 S. Broadway.
Wesley Medical Center staff and physicians implanted Kansas’ first Edwards Intuity Elite valve system for surgical aortic valve replacement. Wesley’s cancer program also recently earned accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, part of the American College of Surgeons.
Charity
Eric Fisher Academy will host Haircuts from the Heart, a fundraising haircut-a-thon, from 2 to 10 p.m. April 6 at 6727 W. Central. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Heartspring.
Quantum Credit Union presented a check for $2,501.11 to Kansas Honor Flight. The proceeds were raised by Quantum members and a matching donation by the credit union.
