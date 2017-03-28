Being a good guy can be hard

People really want to help, and the most ambitious way may be starting their own nonprofit.
Cindy Miles, who heads the Incubator of Nonprofits of Kansas, estimates there are about 3,000 nonprofits in the Wichita area.
She and a few others are offering a one-day how-to seminar on starting up a nonprofit, “So You Want to Start a Nonprofit.”
It will be from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Kiva Room on the lower level of the Garvey Building, 220 W. Douglas. Go to www.theinkinc.org for details and to sign up.
The event is sponsored by her group and the business-advising group SCORE.
But Miles said she tries to discourage people who come to her for help.
Starting a nonprofit is hard, she said. It’s a lot like starting a business, but with a different focus.
There’s paperwork to get the nonprofit status, recruiting a board that can bring expertise, marketing, fundraising, finding a location and overseeing staff, plus the actual doing of the activity.
She said she had a man who wanted to start a nonprofit to pay for funerals for families that couldn’t afford them. The man had witnessed a car wreck and had a young woman die in his arms. He felt so bad for the family that this is what he wanted to do.
She talked him out of it.
“It’s not just passion, it’s commitment,” she said. “You have to do it for a long time, organize, tell your story over and over, raise money.
“I think he came to the conclusion that it was more than he wanted to do.”
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments