Background in commercial furniture sales helps office moving company

According to Joe Bowers, there’s more to moving commercial furniture than meets the eye.
“There are complexities to commercial furniture,” he said. “Most residential stuff, you pack a house up and move.
“A lot of businesses want to keep going with their daily routines, so you’ll do it in sections and stuff like that.”
Bowers started Air Capital Office Movers about 15 months ago along with Steve Klepacki and Jean-Paul Wong. The trio also work together at Contract Furnishings, which sells and rents new and used office furniture. That company is owned by Wong.
The moving company came about because they wanted better delivery and installation of the products sold by Contract Furnishings, Bowers said.
But Air Capital is interested in working with anybody who has commercial furniture to move, whether they bought it at Contract Furnishings or not.
“We’re trying to expand our Air Capital business,” Bowers said. “The guys over there (at Contract Furnishings) have been real good, so that’s kind of taking care of itself.”
Bowers said the company helped Security 1st Title move its headquarters to a new location on Waco several years ago. Since then, he said, “We probably do five new branches for them a year, all over the state.”
In addition to desks and chairs, the company handles delivery and installation of cubicles and filing systems. Bowers said the owners’ background in commercial furniture sales helps with the installation.
Together, the three have more than 70 years of combined experience in the office furniture industry.
The company also offers office planning services.
“Basically we can inventory a person’s furniture and look into the space and figure out how it should all work,” Bowers said.
Air Capital Movers also helps clients dispose of and liquidate furniture.
The business has four employees in addition to Bowers, Klepacki and Wong. Bowers said those employees, including installation manager Dorian Liggins and installer Zack Ritthaler, have been key to its success so far.
“Dorian truly loves to take care of people,” Bowers said. “Zack’s a second-generation furniture guy, so it kind of runs in his blood.
“Everything’s kind of been built around customer service.”
Now you know
Air Capital Office Movers
Address: 1040 E. MacArthur, Suite 35
Phone: 316-440-5145
Owners: Joe Bowers, Jean-Paul Wong, Steve Klepacki
Employees: Four
Website: aircapitolmovers.com
