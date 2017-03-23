Getting to know Shay Regular

SHAY REGULAR
Relationship banker, CrossFirst Bank
Sometimes mom and dad really do know what they’re talking about. Regular says both of her parents worked in banking and suggested it might be a good field for her.
“I always told them I’ll go a different route,” Regular said. “Then one day I decided to try it and realized I loved it.”
Regular started at CrossFirst’s Wichita branch as a 19-year-old teller, worked her way up to personal banker and more recently to relationship banker, which carries additional responsibilities. Leawood-based CrossFirst serves business owners, professionals and their families and has offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas.
“It’s just great working at a bank that actually gets to know their customers,” she said. “We actually know you by name.”
Now 24, Regular is heavily involved in Word of Life Church and an annual women’s conference called Proud Godly Women.
Joe Stumpe
