Author, podcaster to kick off Newman speaker series

Author and speaker David Burkus will kick off the new Newman University School of Business Speaker Series next week, the school said in a news release.
Burkus will speak from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Dugan-Gorges Conference Center on the Newman campus. This is expected to be the first of an annual series of speakers hosted by Newman’s new School of Business.
Burkus is a best-selling author, award-winning podcaster and management professor at Oral Roberts University, according to his website. Burkus’ speech, “Under New Management,” also is the title of his latest book and discusses the idea that the best companies today are breaking the old rules.
Tickets are available for $49 and include lunch. For more information, go to www.go.newmanu.edu/burkus.
