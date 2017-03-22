Business

March 22, 2017 10:40 AM

KANSEL to offer free construction job training

By Jerry Siebenmark

KANSEL is once again planning to offer a free program to prepare people to work in construction.

The non-profit adult education center will host two information sessions on the KANSEL Construction Training Program at 2 p.m. on March 27, and 10 a.m. on March 29. Both sessions will be held at KANSEL’s office at 2212 E. Central.

The training program is geared to preparing students for entry level construction work and trains them in the use of power and hand tools, construction math and blueprint reading. They also receive instruction in OSHA, physical fitness, and life management skills.

The next seven-week training program begins April 10. For more information call 316-269-9620 or e-mail admin@kansel.org.

