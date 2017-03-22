Business

Workforce Center extends hours to meet demand

Employed workers seeking better jobs are prompting the Wichita Workforce Center to lengthen its hours of operation.

Beginning April 3, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The center, at 2021 N. Amidon, offers services to both job seekers and employers, including help with resumes and office skills workshops.

“We are beginning to see job seekers who are employed but are looking for a higher paying position,” Keith Lawing, the center’s CEO, said in a news release Wednesday. “We want to be sure we are open and available to provide services for all job seekers and the new hours will allow us to do so.”

