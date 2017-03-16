Business

March 16, 2017 1:34 PM

New sport gets first official local tournament

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

A new sport, designed in Wichita, called Rageball 5 will get its first official tournament April 1-2 at Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Road. Teams are being recruited, now through www.wichitasportsforum.com/tournaments.

Local entrepreneur Ralph Lagergren co-invented the game about a decade ago and is trying to develop it into mainstream sport at colleges and beyond with professional leagues.

The game is similar to dodgeball, but with more options and strategy. It’s got teams of five on a sand-covered court, five balls and five ways to score.

