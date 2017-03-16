TED talks coming to Wichita State University

Wichita State University will get its own TED talk this spring.
TEDxWichitaStateUniversity will be held 4:30 p.m. April 27 in the CAC Theater.
Nine WSU students and faculty, and community members will offer their observations under the theme for the program, “Curiosity, Creativity and Connection.”
The license for the event was secured by Puvindren Supramaniam, an entrepreneurship student from Malaysia.
To purchase tickets for the event, go to wichita.edu/TEDx. Tickets are $5 for WSU students, $15 for WSU faculty and/ staff, and $25 for community members.
For more information about TEDx, go to wichita.edu/TEDx or call 316-978-3022.
