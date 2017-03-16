TED talks coming to Wichita State University

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss Pause

0:56 Wichita Union Stockyards event center and steakhouse to open

2:15 Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

0:39 Aircraft keep busy fighting Reno County fire

3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs

0:41 2016: 75th Learjet 75 delivery