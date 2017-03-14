Business notebook (March 16, 2017)

Moved
Big Corner Creative has moved to 9501 W. Kellogg, and will host an open house at the new location from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The phone number is 316-260-5391.
Via Christi Weight Management has moved to a new location inside the Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital at 1151 N. Rock Road. It will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. April 13. The phone number is 316-689-5232.
New business
Standard Beverage Corp. has signed a wholesale distribution agreement with San Diego-based AleSmith Brewing Co. Standard expects AleSmith beers to be available to Kansas retailers and consumers in mid-May.
New certification
Global Aviation Technologies, 1704 S. Baehr, has received Part 145 Certified Repair Station approval from Mexico for aircraft maintenance on Hawker 4000, Beechcraft King Air B300 series and Learjet 31A aircraft.
Recognized
TOP Early Learning Centers in Wichita received international recognition with the publication of a research article in the Journal of Research in Childhood Education, “Early Childhood Education: Long-Term Benefits.” The lead author is Linda Bakken, professor emeritus at Wichita State University.
Wesley Medical Center’s 10 Tower Hospital and Stroke Unit and its 3 Tower Surgical Telemetry Unit received honorable mention in HCA’s Unit of Distinction Program. The annual program recognizes and rewards exemplary medical-surgical units at HCA facilities. It is the second consecutive year that these two units have been recognized.
Charity
Goodwill Industries of Kansas will donate $2,000 to those affected by the Kansas wildfires. Goodwill raised $1,621.43 of the proceeds through contributions by customers to its Register Round-Up Program.
Subway restaurants partnered with Tulsa-based Soldier’s Wish to donate laptops to three Wichita State University student veterans.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments