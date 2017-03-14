Manpower releases hiring outlook for the second quarter

Wichita-area employers expect to keep hiring at a good pace in the second quarter, the three months starting April 1, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.
Of the employers surveyed, 20 percent plan expect to expand their work force, while just 3 percent plan to cut. This creates a net 17 percent positive hiring outlook. Most employers, 77 percent, said they would stay the same. The hiring would be spread across the majority of sectors.
That is stronger than the fourth quarter outlook, when a net 10 percent of employers expected to add to their work force.
Comments