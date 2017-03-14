New hotel opens in north Wichita

Marriott International has opened Aloft Wichita Northeast, the second property for the brand in Kansas.
The hotel, 3642 N. Oliver, was developed by Great Plains Ventures, a manufacturing and development company based nearby, and is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.
It has 126 rooms, meeting space, an outdoor splash pool, a fitness center, a grab and go food and beverage area and a bar featuring local music.
For more information, go to Facebook.com/AloftHotels.
