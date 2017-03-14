Business

March 14, 2017 5:16 AM

New hotel opens in north Wichita

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Marriott International has opened Aloft Wichita Northeast, the second property for the brand in Kansas.

The hotel, 3642 N. Oliver, was developed by Great Plains Ventures, a manufacturing and development company based nearby, and is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

It has 126 rooms, meeting space, an outdoor splash pool, a fitness center, a grab and go food and beverage area and a bar featuring local music.

For more information, go to Facebook.com/AloftHotels.

Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

4-H families take in calves orphaned by wildfires

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos