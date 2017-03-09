Ad firm’s leadership shuffle includes Wichita promotions

Sullivan Higdon & Sink announced a series of promotions and a change to its leadership structure following last month’s retirement of its last managing partner, Rand Mikulecky.
The advertising and public relations firm said the restructuring includes the promotions of four vice presidents: Lathi de Silva and P. Scott Flemming, who are now managing directors of its Wichita office, and Tony Robinson and Jim Vranicar, who were promoted to chief financial officer and chief operating officer, respectively.
“We’ve been gearing up for this transition for quite some time now,” SHS co-chief executive officer John January said in a news release Thursday. “They bring a solid combination of talent that spans business, strategy and creative leadership that will help take us to the next level.”
All four will report directly to January and Ali Mahaffy, also a co-CEO.
Mahaffy said in the release the new structure enables the firm to operate as a single entity while providing local leadership for its offices in Kansas City and Wichita, where it employs 40 people.
“We’re better as one agency versus thinking about SHS in multiple locations in different offices,” Mahaffy said in the release. “This model works for what we are today, and it sets up a structure to support our business if we choose to open a full-service hub in Austin, Chicago or wherever the future takes us.”
While de Silva and Flemming take on the added role of leading the daily operations of the office, both of them will maintain their previous responsibilities. De Silva will continue to be responsible for the firm’s reputation management and public relations functions while Flemming remains its executive creative director.
