Cerner officially opens big Innovations campus in south Kansas City

Cerner Corp. co-founder Neal Patterson has often explained the company this way: It sits at the intersection of health care and technology.
The company’s newest office campus in south Kansas City, which held a ribbon-cutting event Thursday morning, makes that point in real estate.
The sprawling property, stretching from 87th to 95th streets immediately east of Interstate 435, is laced with visual references to Cerner’s role in software development for the digitization and sharing of health records.
Its existing and planned roads are named after historic health and science leaders. Windows in the first two office towers are designed to evoke the DNA helix turned on its side. The buildings bear on-campus addresses numbered in the power of two, a nod to binary code used in computer science and math. The interiors reflect cutting-edge office planning.
About 3,000 software engineers and support staff are assigned to the new “Innovations” campus, most of them relocated from Cerner’s nearby “Realization” campus, which grew from the former Marion Laboratories complex, which will continue to be remodeled to better suit Cerner’s needs.
The Innovations ribbon cutting, attended by a who’s who of Kansas City area civic leaders as well as neighbors, showcased the first two structures on the 290-acre site.
According to a 10-year development plan, Innovations is intended to mushroom into a $4.45 billion complex with 16 buildings housing 16,000 Cerner workers in about 4.7 million square feet of new construction. The former Bannister Mall site is being developed with about $1.76 billion in public tax subsidies.
Cerner, the area’s largest private-sector employer, has its world headquarters at 2800 Rockcreek Parkway in Kansas City’s northland. The company also has a “Continuous” office campus near The Legends in Kansas City, Kan., as well as smaller facilities elsewhere in the metro area.
The company has about 12,800 workers in the Kansas City area and about 24,000 worldwide.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments