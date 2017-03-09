Chamber names new director of government relations

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has promoted Toni Porter to director of government relations, leading the chamber’s efforts to influence state and local politics. Porter assumes her new full-time role on May 1.
She replaces Barby Jobe Myers, who was most recently vice president of government relations. She joined the chamber in 2008. Her last day at the chamber is April 28. Myers is relocating to Oklahoma to join her family, according to the chamber.
Porter originally joined the chamber in 2015, in a part-time position as the government relations project manager. Prior to her role at the chamber, Porter served as the district director for then-U.S. Congressman Mike Pompeo.
Comments