NetWork Kansas awards grants to five start-up companies

NetWork Kansas has awarded $5,000 grants to five start-up companies as part of the Kansas Department of Commerce JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneur Program.
The companies are Knoxx, Wichita; Kingfit, Wichita; BetCo Consulting, El Dorado; CiboTech Laboratories, Marion; and 181 Ag Supply, Sylvan Grove.
NetWork Kansas, a stage agency, connects entrepreneurs and small-business owners with expertise, education and economic resources. For more information, visit www.networkkansas.com or call 877-521-8600.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments