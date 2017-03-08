Business

March 8, 2017 4:17 PM

Delano business back in business after agreement, state says

By Dan Voorhis

The Kansas Department of Revenue said Wednesday that it has reached “an acceptable payment arrangement” with Shurts Logo Apparel and that the business’ assets have been released and the business has reopened.

The business, 914 W. Texas in Delano, was closed down by state and local law enforcement Monday. The business owes $10,714 in back sales tax.

The state said that it tries a variety of methods short of padlocking a business and seizing assets to recover the taxes owed.

