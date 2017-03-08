Five questions with Jarrod Kieffer

Jarrod Kieffer does nothing but property tax law.
That means he’s coming up on his busiest time of year, when property appraisals come out. He mostly handles commercial and industrial property tax valuation appeals, including some real doozies, such as the refinery in Coffeyville.
Kieffer, an attorney with Stinson Leonard Street, took over for long-time tax attorney Bob O’Connor about seven years ago.
Q. When should somebody come to you?
A. Property owners have a really fine knack for knowing whether their properties are over- or undervalued.
Q. What are the main reasons business owners disagree with county appraisers?
A. The most common issue is valuation: What is the fair market value of the property? All property types, except agricultural land and some personal property, is valued at fair market value. … It’s the price it would sell for on the open and competitive market.
There’s also the issue of classification. The real estate is taxable, but only some of personal property is taxable, and some of the property are intangibles – customer contracts, a trained workforce – which aren’t taxable at all. The trick with valuations is making sure you are valuating just the real estate, and not the personal property and the intangible property.
Q. When can you appeal?
A. There are two times you can appeal: When you get your valuation notice in the spring, or you can appeal when you pay for taxes in December and May of the following year. The early one we call the equalization appeal, the later one we call the protest appeal. They are basically the same.
Q. Farmers have seen a lot of land value increases. Have you gotten any calls?
A. I’ve received quite a few frustrated calls just this year. Normally, agricultural land values are usually not an issue because they’re not valued at market value. … But they’ve gone up something like 15 percent statewide the last two years.
Q. It’s a pretty thin slice of the law. What do you like about it?
A. It’s a great niche. I kind of fell into it, but it’s been a really good opportunity for me. It’s nice to have a specialty.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
