Business notebook (March 9, 2017)

Moved
Mathnasium of West Wichita has moved to 10243 W. 21st St. North, Suite 103. The phone number is 316-773-1234. The website is mathnasium.com/westwichita.
Via Christi Weight Management has moved to a new location inside the Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital, 1151 N. Rock Road. Weight Management staff, product sales and classes for Via Christi’s clinical weight loss program are now near the south entrance of the hospital. It will hold an open house at the new location from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 13.
New partnership
Uber has been named the exclusive provider of Wichita State University’s Shocker Safe Ride program. For more information, see www.uber.com/info/wsu.
Charity
Capitol Federal has added a free library at its branch at 10404 W. Central. The True Blue Little Library is open to customers and Wichita residents. It offers books for adults and children.
Recognized
NAI Global was ranked No. 4 in the 2017 Lipsey Survey of Top 25 Commercial Real Estate Brands. It’s the second consecutive year NAI ranked No. 4 in the Lipsey survey. The brand is represented locally by NAI Martens.
South Seneca Car Care, 3118 S. Seneca, was selected as the winner of the RepairPal photo contest, a nationwide contest in which a winner is selected based on its photo of its RepairPal authorized location sign.
