Delano store shut down by state tax officers

Officers from the Kansas Department of Revenue and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office seized the business assets of Shurts Logo Apparel on Monday.
The business owed $10,714.17 in state sales taxes. Officers seized all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory and personal property assets belonging to owner Kurt Siegrist. The clothing store at 914 W. Texas in Delano was sealed close; the assets will be sold at public auction to pay the taxes owed.
The state typically tries to get its money through less drastic means, including multiple letters, telephone calls, letters of impending legal action, tax liens filed with the local district court to secure the debt, previous bank levies and on-site till taps. Only after several unsuccessful attempts does the state seize assets and close the business.
