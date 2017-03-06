Peugeot to buy GM's Opel, creating Europe's No. 2 carmaker

1:50 Flying over Little Jerusalem Pause

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:44 2016: Lavonta Williams talks about 1958 Dockum sit-in

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

3:45 DA discusses Harvey County triple homicide

0:52 'Blessing Box' takes off in Wichita neighborhood

0:28 Raw footage in incident where Wichita officer was injured

1:07 2016: Choirs perform at MLK Celebration in Wichita

0:38 'Beauty & Bounty' film trailer