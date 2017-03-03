New home for serious hobbyists prepares for grand opening

Wichita State University has set April 8 for the opening of its 18,000-square-foot GoCreate makerspace.
Makerspace is a place where hobbyists, students, professionals and artists can make or build a wide variety of projects. It has sophisticated machinery for working with 3D printing, textiles, metals, wood and more. A supportive community, which includes trained mentors on-hand throughout the space, will help members create prototypes and complete projects.
The space is in the newly-opened Experiential Engineering Building facing 17th Street on the campus’ east side.
Memberships will be available starting April 1. Basic memberships are $125 a month. Student rates are $83 a month, $375 a semester and $250 in the summer. Veteran and senior citizen rates are $99 a month. Scholarships are available.
Anyone interested in a tour of GoCreate before it opens can sign up at http://gocreate.com/events. Tours are 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
