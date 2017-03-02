Koch Industries creates new senior leadership posts

Koch Industries said Thursday it has created two new leadership posts and announced several new promotions as a result.
Jim Hannan and Brad Razook were named executive vice presidents and will serve as CEOs, respectively, of Enterprises and Resources.
Hannan was previously president and CEO of Koch subsidiary Georgia-Pacific for the past 10 years, while Razook was president and CEO of Flint Hills Resources since 2005.
Hannan will now oversee Georgia-Pacific, Invista, Molex and Guardian, as well as Koch’s recently acquired interest in Infor. Razook’s oversight includes Flint Hills Resources, Koch Pipeline, Koch Ag & Energy Solutions — including Matador Cattle — and Koch Minerals, which includes Koch Supply & Trading.
“Jim and Brad have done an outstanding job with their respective companies,” Charles Koch, chairman and CEO of Koch Industries, said in a news release Thursday. “I have high expectations for them as they help lead us into the new and different future that all businesses will be facing.”
The company named Christian Fischer as president and CEO of Georgia-Pacific, and Jeff Ramsey as the new president and CEO of Flint Hills Resources.
