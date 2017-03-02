Kansas Chamber announces Leadership Kansas class

The Kansas Chamber announced the participants for its 2017 Leadership Kansas class, which aims to develop and motivate current Kansas leaders.
Close to 700 people were nominated for the program and 40 were selected to participate.
Those selected from the Wichita area are: Linda Cadwell Stancin, director, Core Structures Engineering and Technology, Spirit Aerosystems; Kerri Falletti, director, Cowley First-Cowley County Economic Development Partnership; Cory Gibson, Valley Center USD 262 superintendent.
Stephanie Kuhlmann, associate professor of pediatrics, KU School of Medicine -Wichita; DJ McClenny, vice president-Wichita, Crossland Construction; Jeff Mullen, chief financial officer, Dondlinger Cos.; Christen Skaer, owner and medical director, Skaer Veterinary Clinic.
