US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls

2:04 Scholfield Honda prepares to open first phase of new building Pause

1:44 Art Park adds art and music installation

1:22 Man with baseball bat attacks police station

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

0:33 K-State coach Bruce Weber not hearing criticism after mounting losses