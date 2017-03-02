Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in midday trade

1:04 Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+ opening at Union Station Pause

2:04 Scholfield Honda prepares to open first phase of new building

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:22 Cop's NFL-worthy tackle takes down bat-wielding attacker

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

1:16 Meet the new Wichita schools superintendent