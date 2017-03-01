Business notebook (March 2, 2016)

Grand opening
Cavender’s Western Outfitter will hold a grand opening of its 2632 N. Greenwich Court store beginning at 9 a.m. March 10. The 23,990-square-foot store houses a full line of men’s, women’s and children’s Western apparel. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The phone number is 316-636-9084.
Groundbreaking
Heartspring will host a groundbreaking of its Expanding Possibilities campus expansion at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at its campus at 8700 E. 29th St. North.
New business
Textron Aviation will include PWI’s LED product lines in its Aftermarket Product Catalog. They include PWI’s drop-in LED reading lights and Beechcraft King Air Retrofit Kits, which are LED upgrade kits for a King Air’s cabin lighting.
New service
Wesley Children’s Hospital is opening a Concussion Clinic, which will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in the Medical Arts Tower at Wesley Medical Center, 3243 E. Murdock. For more information, call 316-962-2085.
Moved
Lovelle Plastic Surgery has moved to 700 Medical Drive, Suite 110, in Newton. The phone number is 316-804-4700.
Recognized
J.P. Weigand & Sons was named a 2016 Partner in Quality by WHR Group Inc., an employee relocation firm.
Charity
Wichita Area Technical College students constructed a little, free library for residents of the Oxford Grand at 3051 N. Parkdale Circle.
Textron Aviation is sponsoring its 10th Wichita Habitat for Humanity house, which will be in the A. Price Woodard neighborhood.
Hinkle Law and accounting firm Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd have signed on as Ambassadors for the Air Capital Classic, a PGA Tour golf tournament and fundraiser.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments