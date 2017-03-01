US consumer spending up slightly, inflation at 4-year high

0:40 Billionaire Phil Ruffin shares his secrets to success Pause

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

10:35 Marshall talks Arch Madness

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

1:40 Newborn gorilla sees the public for the first time

1:16 Meet the new Wichita schools superintendent

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'