California dam spillway water shut off to clear debris

0:40 Billionaire Phil Ruffin shares his secrets to success Pause

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts after Oscar mistake

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner-Edgerton High School

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

1:25 Watch Friends ballet choreographers in action

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve