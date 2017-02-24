Startup Grind names Sheryl Wohlford as March speaker

Startup Grind, a Wichita group for entrepreneurs, will feature community advocate and business owner Sheryl Wohlford as its March speaker.
Wohlford is co-owner and president of Automation Plus, a local manufacturing firm, and a past chair of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. She’s also served on the boards and in leadership roles for dozens of other area organizations including the Greater Wichita Economic Development Coalition and the Rotary Club of Wichita.
She will speak to the group from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the Lux, 120 E. First St. Cost of the event is $10, which includes a meal.
More information is available at www.startupgrind.com.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
