Alaska AG says feds couldn't overturn state's pot law

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

1:24 First flight of Textron Aviation's Scorpion

1:08 Watch as Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner

1:53 Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill