TV footage appears to show deliberate attack on North Korean

1:33 Little House on the Prairie Pause

2:46 Hesston residents come together as shootings anniversary nears

1:27 Raw: Sinkhole swallows cars amid storms

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:39 Who is BTK?

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

0:31 Jet makes emergency landing after hitting deer

2:17 Catching lake monsters