Promising entrepreneurs win $10,000 WSU grants

Wichita State University awarded $10,000 each to a new crop of promising entrepreneurs through its JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneurs competition.
The winners were named during a ceremony Friday at the new Experiential Engineering Building on the Innovation Campus. The program was coordinated by WSU Ventures, and funding was provided by the Kansas Department of Commerce.
The winners were picked based on technical merit, development stage, commercialization timeline, job growth forecast, collaboration with partners, and time and money invested.
They will use the money to further develop their existing technology or develop new technology.
The goal of JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneurs is to encourage new businesses while developing the entrepreneurial spirit in the state by partnering with universities.
The winners named Friday were:
▪ Chem-Blade, a machine for cutting open, draining and cleaning agricultural chemical jugs, by Ethan Eck
▪ Elevated Health Systems, ESP-Dlux Automated Germicidal Light Infection Control System, by Ann DuPuis
▪ Lawn Buddy, a mobile app and web-based lawn and snow removal services, by Steven Werner
▪ Mobile Health Link, health care monitoring system, by Chris Deck
▪ Wordprint Project from Professors of Peace, by Johnna Crawford
▪ Vytal, next generation adhesive athletic wearable, by Jared Goering and Spencer Steinert
