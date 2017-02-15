Business notebook (Feb. 16, 2017)

New service
Hydraulic Studio, 145 N. Hydraulic, has added interactive video to its lineup of video production services. The phone number is 316-977-9600.
Piede Foot Spa, 933 N. Topeka, has added manicures to its pedicure services. The phone number is 316-712-0255.
Recognized
Wichita-based Occidental Management was awarded the Commercial Development Award by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council for redevelopment of the former Overland Park International Trade Center, renamed the Overland Park Xchange, a 733,400-square-foot Class A office park near Sprint’s world headquarters campus.
ACM Removal-Kansas, a provider of asbestos testing and abatement and mold remediation services, has earned the Angie’s List Super Service Award.
Charity
Citizens Bank of Kansas will award six scholarships in 2017 – one for each of its branch locations in east Wichita, west Wichita, Kingman, Medicine Lodge, Pretty Prairie and Winfield – to the International Science Education Center and Space Museum’s Mars Academy camp. Sixth-grade students will build robotic sensor platforms to navigate a Martian landscape, construct a power grid, engineer and program robots, geocache to find their survival needs and build a Martian habitat during the three-day overnight camp. For more information, e-mail essays@cbok.com to request a copy of the scholarship rules and application.
