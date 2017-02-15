Business notebook (Feb. 16, 2017)

1:03 2016: Jimmie's Diner opens at 21st and Tyler Pause

1:09 Remodeled Carlos O'Kelly's debuts

1:28 Dockum Apothecary speakeasy to open at Ambassador Hotel

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

2:07 Brownback says calls with O'Donnell were tapped

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:39 Who is BTK?