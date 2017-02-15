People You Should Know

Accounting
Allen Gibbs & Houlik has announced the following promotions: Ben Schirer, from assistant controller to controller; Will Horn, from marketing intern to marketing associate; and Kyle Preston, from intern to senior associate in the assurance department.
Banking
Matt Fitch has been promoted to senior vice president, small business banking sales leader at Sunflower Bank. He will oversee small business banking across all markets.
Education
Bill Kuehl has been named vice president for enrollment at Southwestern College professional studies.
Engineering
Solid Design Solutions, which recently announced the launch of a Wichita location, has hired two employees: Macen Shinsato will serve as chief officer of technology and innovation, and Rich Kilgour will be vice president of business development.
Financial
Jeremy Stauffacher has been promoted to vice president of sales and service at Heartland Credit Union.
Shannon Lauber has been hired as deposit service manager and Tam Lively as real estate loan officer for Credit Union of America’s main location, 711 W. Douglas.
Brian Isham has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Credit Union of America’s location at 212 S. Ridge Road.
Health Care
Physician Aveekshit Tripathi has joined Prairie View’s Addictions Treatment Center and west Wichita clinic.
Marketing
Michael Costello has joined Squid Ink Creative as director and lead strategist, digital services.
Photography
Melissa Kelly of Melissa Kelly Imagery was awarded first place in the Women Category, Top 10 Kansas Photographer of the Year, and overall highest portfolio score for a first time entrant at the Kansas Professional Photographers Association’s recent banquet and Shutter Expo in Manhattan.
Real Estate
Corey Russell, Corissa Contreras and Joy Lake have joined the east location of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.
Brandon Casey has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Newton location.
Tammy Kessler and Nikki Chippeaux have joined the west office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as residential sales associates.
