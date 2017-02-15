People You Should Know

1:03 2016: Jimmie's Diner opens at 21st and Tyler Pause

1:09 Remodeled Carlos O'Kelly's debuts

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

4:51 Drone captures latest progress on Maize school bond projects

0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree