Getting to know: Dave Wells of Spangenberg Philips

Dave Wells
Designer, Spangenberg Philips
Wells has a knack for producing “warm and fuzzy” architectural renderings that make clients feel the same way.
“I’m kind of the old school guy, doing hand renderings that you don’t see anymore,” he said.
The drawings portray design ideas that have found their way into the Waterfront, Village at Greenwich and many other developments and buildings over the past quarter century.
“You might say I get involved in a lot of the projects up front, trying to establish what the buildings and landscape look like,” he said.
Wells grew up in Cheney and didn’t realize he had a knack for drawing until he took a drafting class in high school. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in landscape architecture, worked for a large firm in Ohio for a year and then returned to Kansas.
He worked for a couple of firms here and also had his own office before starting at Spangenberg Phillips Tice in 2005. He was named a partner there this month.
Wells and his wife, Rhonda, have three children: Kaci, a teacher in Junction City; Kent, an architectural engineering student at K-State; and Konner, a senior at Clearwater High School who thinks he might want to go into architecture.
Wells coached youth sports and enjoys attending games at K-State and Clearwater and spending time with his grandson, Owen.
Joe Stumpe
