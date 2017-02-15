US firms increase inventories, see sales jump in December

1:03 2016: Jimmie's Diner opens at 21st and Tyler Pause

1:09 Remodeled Carlos O'Kelly's debuts

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown

2:07 How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree