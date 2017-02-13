IMA Financial Group names new president of Wichita office

IMA announced Monday evening that Kyle Orndorff has been promoted to president of IMA’s Wichita operations.
Formerly chief people officer for the IMA Financial Group, Orndorff will oversee nearly 200 employees at its east Wichita headquarters, according to a news release from the company. He joined IMA in 2004.
“The future could not be brighter for IMA in Wichita,” Kurt Watson, IMA Financial Group president and chief operations officer, said in a release. “Kyle is a beloved leader from within the company. He understands our client’s expectations and their requirements. His ability to attract, retain and motivate employees is unmatched.”
IMA also announced that Valerie Metcalfe has been promoted to vice president and director of human resources for IMA Financial Group, the parent company of IMA. She has been with IMA for 11 years.
IMA is a diversified financial services company specializing in risk management, insurance, surety and employee benefits solutions. It has nearly 700 employees in Colorado, Kansas, New York and Texas.
