The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of flood concerns

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI Pause

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

0:53 Tour the Eagle’s new home

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

0:49 High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser

1:30 Helmet camera footage captures firefighter battling blaze

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab