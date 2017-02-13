Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI Pause

1:14 Fire at 20th and Broadway

2:02 2016: Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Lawrence

0:40 Bernie Sanders surprises Kansas delegates

1:43 Water continues to rush down California spillway

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

4:09 Paul Suellentrop talks Shockers' win over Loyola

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show