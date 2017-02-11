Trump attacks on judiciary raise safety concerns for judges

2:07 No One Eats Alone Pause

1:35 Large fire damages business in southwest Wichita

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

1:47 Taste testing the new Girl Scout Cookie

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

0:09 The amazing buzzer-beating shot that's taking social media by storm

0:48 Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured